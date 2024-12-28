Top NBA Draft Prospects to Watch on Dec. 28
The 2025 NBA Draft class has been stellar so far, offering two-way forwards, hyper-scoring guards, stingy defensive centers and everything in between.
As it stands now, it’s shaping up to be the best class in some time.
Here are some of the top prospects to watch in Saturday, Dec. 28’s slate of college basketball games:
Derik Queen, Maryland
Queen has quickly become one of the top players to watch in the country, standing at 6-foot-10 with a unique game centered around skill and not athleticism.
As a small-ball five, the freshman has scored 16.8 points on nearly 60% shooting, with 8.3 rebounds and a usually impressive 2.3 assists per game.
At 11 a.m., Maryland will take on Maryland Eastern Shore, which should be another chance for Queen to showcase his skillset.
Thomas Sorber, Georgetown
Sorber has been one of the biggest surprises of the college season so far, leading the Hoyas with 15.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 54% overall.
The 6-foot-10 forward has impressed in a variety of areas, with a functional offensive skillset and impactful defense, too. Across his 12 games — 11 of which are starts — he’s also added over three stocks per game.
Georgetown takes on Coppin State at 11 a.m.
Donnie Freeman, Syracuse
Another freshman surprise has been Syracuse forward Donnie Freeman, who’s been the ultimate glue player for the Orange.
At 6-foot-9, he’s amassed 13.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 51% overall. He packs more of a traditional skillset with athleticism, but has helped his 3-point percentage slowly climb in recent weeks. A few games ago, he shot 4-for-4 from beyond the arc to push his collegiate high to 24 points.
At 1 p.m., Syracuse takes on Bucknell in another challenge for Freeman.
