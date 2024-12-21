Top NBA Draft Prospects to Watch Saturday, Dec. 21
The 2025 NBA Draft class has been a strong one thus far, with the top of the group offering high-level performances on any given day.
Saturday's slate is chock full of some of the best teams in the country, featuring some of the very best players, too.
Here are some of the top prospects to watch Saturday:
Cooper Flagg vs. Georgia Tech
At 11 a.m. CT, projected top pick Cooper Flagg will look to rebound from two low-efficiency performances against Georgia Tech.
He’s been as advertised on defense and as a connective player, but has left a little to be desired offensively.
If he’s going to make a push to retain his spot at the top, it will likely start Saturday. Khaman Maluach and Kon Knueppel will also be must-watch prospects for Duke.
Ace Bailey, Dylan Harper vs. Princeton
Hot on Flagg’s heels are the Rutgers’ duo of Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, the former of which might already by vying for No. 1 in several organizations eyes.
On Saturday, the two will face off against a good Princeton team, led by likely 2025 draftee Xaivian Lee.
The 11 a.m. contest should be great in evaluating a host of prospects that will find themselves in the big leagues soon enough.
Derik Queen vs. Syracuse
Maryland big man Derik Queen has been one of the more impressive freshmen in the country, averaging around 17 points, eight rebounds and over two assists per game on great efficiency.
At 11 a.m. CT today, he’ll face off against another talented freshman in Syracuse forward Donnie Freeman.
The two may even match up against one another, offering NBA franchises a great look at both.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.