Top Performers from Day 1 of the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament

The 2026 Portsmouth Invitational Tournament kicked off on Wednesdsay, April 15, featuring 64 prospects looking for a shot at the next level.

The PIT gives college seniors a chance to improve their draft stock or get an opportunity overseas.

Here are the top performers from the first day of games.

Kylan Boswell, Illinois

Boswell finished with 21 points, 8 assists, 3 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 turnovers while shooting 6-of-10 from the field, 2-of-5 from 3-point range and 7-of-8 from the free throw line.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, Boswell averaged 12.3 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists while shooting 44.4% from the field and 30.7% from 3-point range as a senior, helping the Fighting Illini to a Final Four appearance.

Melvin Council Jr., Kansas

Council tallied 20 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, a steal and 5 turnovers, shooting 7-of-13 from the field and 6-of-7 from the charity stripe, earning Player of the Game honors.

The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 12.7 points, 5.1 assists, 5 rebounds and a steal per game in his lone season with the Jayhawks, shooting 39.2% from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range.

Malik Dia, Mississippi

Dia notched 20 points, 10 rebounds, a steal and 2 turnovers while shooting 6-of-11 from the field, 0-of-3 from deep and 8-of-9 from the free throw line.

Listed at 6-foot-9 and 250 pounds, Dia averaged 14.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 27.5% from 3-point range as a senior.

J'Vonne Hadley, Louisville

Hadley accumulated 15 points, 11 rebounds and 2 turnovers, shooting 5-of-7 from the field, 2-of-3 from beyond the arc and 3-of-4 from the charity stripe in a 78-75 win.

Listed at 6-foot-7, the sixth-year senior averaged 11.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and a steal per game while shooting 56.2% from the field and 44% from 3-point range in 2025-26.

Jaden Henley, Grand Canyon

Henley recorded 18 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 6 steals and 3 turnovers while shooting 5-of-12 from the field, 2-of-6 from 3-point range and 6-of-6 from the free throw line.

After stops at Minnesota, DePaul and UNLV, the 6-foot-7 senior averaged 17.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 46.6% from the field and 26.8% from deep in his lone season at Grand Canyon.

Other notable performances

Tre Carroll - 22 points, 5 rebounds, an assist, 4 turnovers. 8-of-15 from the field, 3-of-4 from 3-point range, 3-of-4 from the free throw line.

Riley Kugel - 15 points, 2 rebounds, an assist, a steal, a turnover. 5-of-8 from the field, 2-of-3 from 3, 3-of-4 from the free throw line.

Tobi Lawal - 16 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, a block, 3 turnovers. 6-of-11 from the field, 4-of-4 from the free throw line.

Chase Ross - 11 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, a block, 4 turnovers. 4-of-5 from the field, 3-of-4 from the free throw line.