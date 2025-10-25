Top Prospect Darryn Peterson Impresses in Kansas's First Exhibition Game
Last night, basketball fans got a first taste of top prospect Darryn Peterson, who took the floor as the Kansas Jayhawks defeated the Louisville Cardinals in an exhibition game, 90-82. The No. 19 team in the country did not disappoint, putting up plenty of points, led by their freshman star.
Peterson stole the show on the road. The 18-year-old is a projected top-three pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, highly regarded for his two-way ability. It's safe to say he displayed just that.
Peterson finished with 26 points on 9-of-15 shooting. He was explosive getting to the rim for some tough finishes, but also shot 6-for-10 from three, hitting some contested shots from beyond the arc.
However, it wasn't just Peterson's offense that people were impressed with. The 6-foot-5 wing also had five steals.
Peterson has been compared to NBA stars such as Jamal Murray, Anthony Edwards, and even Dwyane Wade. He is so quick and smooth in getting to the rim, but isn't afraid to create jump shots off the dribble and work with his teammates. Against Louisville, Kansas needed every ounce of Peterson's offense to hold off a comeback.
Peterson is one of three freshmen to have incredible debuts in their first exhibition games. He, AJ Dybantsa and Cam Boozer are the consensus top three picks in the draft at the moment.
Dybantsa put up 30 points and seven rebounds on 10-for-19 shooting for BYU. The 6-foot-9 wing has similar strengths to Peterson, as he can create at all three levels and possesses elite athleticism.
Boozer, the new star at Duke, had a 33-point, 12-rebound double-double, while also dishing out four assists in a win against UCF. The 6-foot-9 power forward is a do-it-all big man, as he can score, rebound and facilitate despite his height and position.
While all of these freshmen are exciting prospects, Peterson may have the most responsibilities with the Jayhawks. Dybantsa's BYU squad has plenty of returners and firepower, while Boozer has perhaps the most help with elite depth at Duke.
Bill Self, the head coach at Kansas, told John Rothstein of CBS Sports that no freshman has ever had the responsibilities that Peterson will have this season.
"I would think, as a freshman coming in with the ability to put a team on his back, I'll be honest, I don't know that I've had one," Self said. "We didn't ask [Andrew Wiggins] to do that as a freshman. [Joel] Embiid didn't do that.
"With this particular roster, let's just call it like it is: Darryn needs to be the guy. And if he's that guy, then he'll put up numbers that are as good as anybody we've had here."