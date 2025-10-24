Live Game Thread & Updates for Kansas Basketball vs Louisville Scrimmage
No. 19 Kansas and No. 11 Louisville will unofficially open their college basketball seasons tonight in an exhibition matchup. While this contest will not count toward either team's record, it will serve as important experience for two young, newly assembled squads hoping to make a deep March Madness run.
We will be updating this page periodically with score updates and things worth noting throughout the contest.
First Half
N/A
Second Half
N/A
How to Watch Kansas vs. Louisville
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Channel: ACC Network
Link: Watch ACC Network
Kansas vs. Louisville Preview
Today marks the first time in seven months that Kansas basketball fans will be able to see their team in action. The Jayhawks are traveling to the KFC Yum! Center to take on Louisville.
The Cardinals are ranked No. 11 nationally and have one of the strongest rosters in the ACC, largely due to the addition of star freshman Mikel Brown Jr. However, KU also boasts a strong roster led by its own freshman phenom, Darryn Peterson.
The No. 1 recruit in the class of 2025, Peterson is widely projected to be one of the best players in the country. However, the biggest question for KU is how its supporting cast will perform.
His top piece in the starting lineup is big man Flory Bidunga, who is returning to Lawrence for his second year after a brief stint in the transfer portal. The shot-blocking, high-flying big man is set to succeed Hunter Dickinson at center this season, but he still has to show he is capable of making the necessary leap to become a star in the Big 12.
Other key additions include transfer portal players like Loyola Chicago's Jaden Dawson, Illinois' Tre White, and St. Bonaventure's Melvin Council Jr.
The Jayhawks also have several freshmen ready to compete alongside Peterson, including Kohl Rosario, an Overtime Elite product who earned a spot in the starting lineup for Game 1.
