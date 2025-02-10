Top Prospects in 2026 NBA Draft Class Duel, Darryn Peterson Impresses
The NBA is already a talent-rich league on the brink of expansion, but the rich will soon get richer with the 2025 and 2026 NBA Draft classes that are littered with potential stars in the association. The 2026 headliners include BYU prospect AJ Dybantsa and Kansas signee Darryn Peterson.
While Dybantsa has stolen most of the attention with his first-take commitment to the Cougars, Peterson is no slouch and is in line to be the next elite NBA guard.
Peterson, from Napa, CA. stands six-foot-five checking in at 195 pounds, with a high-level scoring ability and pop off the page athleticism.
The consensus five-star is ranked No. 2 in the country behind just Dybantsa, according to 24/7 Sports.
Before heading to Lawrence, Peterson faced off with the No. 1 prospect in the land in a showdown between Prolific Prep and Utah Prep.
Peterson turned in a jaw-dropping 58 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals to go along with the game-winning bucket to bring his squad to an 88-86 win.
In that same game, Dybantsa turned in 49 points, as the two prospects lived up to the hype to deliever must-watch hoops.
The future Jayhawk won the battle, and might end up winning the war as well. While the BYU standout seems like a lock for the No. 1 overall pick, Peterson's archetype and talent level can give him a run for his money.
