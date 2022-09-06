Top Two Projected 2023 NBA Draft Prospects to Face off Next Month in Las Vegas

In what is expected to be a loaded 2023 NBA Draft, the projected top two prospects are Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. Both have the talent to alter a franchise and will be highly coveted by every rebuilding team entering next summer.

Between now and then, teams and fans will get a first look at these headliners of the upcoming draft. As first reported by Jonathan Givony of ESPN, Metropolitans 92 from Paris will take on G League Ignite on Oct. 4 and Oct. 6 in a pair of exhibition games in Henderson, Nevada just outside of Las Vegas.

Wembanyama recently joined Metropolitans 92 for this season ahead of becoming draft eligible. Henderson will be playing in his second professional season with the Ignite before making the jump to the NBA level.

It will be fascinating to see these two prospects go head-to-head on ESPN under the bright lights. Wembanyama and Henderson are currently No. 1 and No. 2 respectively on Draft Digest's big board.

Henderson is an elite point guard with a unique blend of speed and explosiveness. He's a natural lead guard but also has the ability to score points in bunches. Webanyama is perhaps the most unique prospect the NBA has seen in over a decade. At 7-foot-3, he's a legitimate game changer on defense but also has the range to knock down deep triples on offense.

Following these two matchups in October, these prospects could be even further solidified as the consensus top two guys in the upcoming class. What will be more interesting will be whether or not Henderson can pass Wembanyama by draft night for the No. 1 spot.

