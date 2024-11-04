Raptors Project Rookie Shows He is Ready Sooner Rather Than Later
The 2024 NBA Draft class was a polarizing one, many calling it the worst group of prospects in a decade. However, basketball has evolved to the point Nationally and Internationally that if you lean on scouting and development, talent should be around the corner in each draft- even if it is not the franchise altering stars that you are accustom to with every other year a new "Generational Star" is born.
In the 2024 NBA Draft it was interesting to monitor teams like the Toronto Raptors and Utah Jazz who spit in the face of the idea it was best to sell out of the weak draft class but instead acquired more talent.
Back in June, the Raptors four player draft that was headlined by Baylor scorer Ja'Kobe Walter with the No. 19 pick, project forward Jonathan Mogbo with the No. 31 selection, pro-ready point guard Jamal Shead with the No. 45 pick before closing the night with the most raw player in the draft, Ulrich Chomche with pick no. 57.
In the first month of the season, Mogbo and Shead have jumped off the page, specifically the former who not many factored into the 2024-25 NBA season after making the leap from the NAIA level to a mid major program to the NBA.
Not only did Mogbo already earn a start for Toronto, but he has played valuable minutes at times even in Saturday's narrow overtime win over the Sacramento Kings on Vince Carter's jersey retirement day.
Mogbo logged 16 minutes and got busy with six points, as many rebounds, dishing out an assist, swatting a shot and swiping a steal to help lift the Raptors to a 131-128 win.
With the Raptors clawless out East, and the rise of Gradey Dick, it is clear the direction the organization should head as this season developments: Play the kids.
