Toronto Raptors, Jakob Poeltl Agree to Four-Year Contract Extension
The Toronto Raptors and Jakob Poeltl have agreed to a four-year, $104 million contract extension that keeps the center locked up through the 2029-30 season, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Tuesday.
More specifically, Poeltl will be picking up his 2026-27 player option at $19.5 million and add three additional years to his deal, per Charania.
Last season the 29-year-old big man averaged career highs in minutes (29.6), points (14.5) and rebounds (9.6) while shooting 63% from inside the arc—the 5th best FG% in the league, per ESPN.
After two seasons with the Raptors at the start of his career, Poeltl was traded to San Antonio in the 2018 Kawhi Leonard trade. He was then dealt back to Toronto in February 2023.
In another big free agency move for Toronto, the team also on Tuesday added Spurs forward Sandro Mamukelashvili on a two-year $5.5 million deal.