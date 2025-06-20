Tre Johnson Earns High Praise Ahead of 2025 NBA Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft is just days away and there are still questions as to who will see their name called at the top of the draft. With questions starting as quickly as the No. 3 pick with the Philadelphia 76ers, the attention should be on Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson.
Johnson is the perfect mix between a high-upside swing with his potential star power and ready made impact given his ability to play-finish and stroke it from beyond the arc.
As draft expert Derek Parker released his NBA Draft Big Board, it is no surprise to see Johnson land at No. 3, right behind Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper in the first two teirs.
"Kicking off Tier 3 is a player who has long been one of my guys in this class...at No. 3, I have Tre Johnson who did little in this season at Texas to dismayed me from thinking he'd be a bonafide NBA bucket getter...A length two guard, Johnson is one of the most prolific freshman guard scorers we have seen in recent years. 19.9 points on 43% shooting overall and 40% from 3 on seven attempts per game...scoring wise I think he will be a three-level scorer eventually improving at the rim, with his on-ball shot making and slipperiness and his white-hot versatile 3-point shooting. Ultimately his ability to morph between his ability to go get a bucket but also play off the ball is something I am extremely high on. Additionally his playmaking is completely underrated...I have a hard time not seeing Tre Johnson as one of the most impactful players of this class," Parker said.
Johnson would be a great grab for any team in the 2025 NBA Draft, but his fit with the 76ers who are attempting to thread this needle of cornerstone player as well as 2025-26 helper, shouldn't fly under the radar.