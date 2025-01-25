Tre Johnson Fuels Texas to Win Over No. 13 Texas A&M
On Saturday, the Texas Longhorns earned their second-straight ranked win, fueled largely by true freshman guard Tre Johnson.
Johnson scored 43% of the Longhorn’s total points on Saturday, adding 30 on 8-for-18 shooting overall. He connected a four of his 10 attempts triples — which is legitimizing more by the game — and went perfect from the line on 10 tries.
The white-hot scoring performance was all the more impressive considering each shot helped Johnson and the Longhorns to an eventual one-point win over their in-state rival.
Johnson’s scoring has been battle-tested all season long, and has held up well on most nights. Still, it seems NBA decision-makers are in wait-and-see mode regarding the rest of the freshman’s game.
Against the Aggies, Johnson did well in that regard, adding four assists to just one turnover, one rebound, two blocks and one steal.
On the year, Johnson is scoring over 18 points on 45% shooting, adding 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and nearly 1.0 steals per game. He’s been able to find a nice blend of both on and off-ball scoring. Per an earlier scouting report from NBA Draft on SI on Johnson: “When it comes to scoring, he can do it from all three levels. He boasts a fluid and effortless jumper from beyond the arc, but he’s really known for what he does in the mid-range. Johnson knows how to create and exploit mismatches, which should only continue at the next levels. Although his self-creation upside is great for his size, the Texas freshman is excellent off-ball as a scorer and at getting to his spots. He understands angles and how to navigate the flow of the offense to generate looks he likes.”
As it stands now, Johnson is trending towards being a top five-to-10 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Texas will next look to take down No. 16 Ole Miss on Wednesday, Jan. 29.
