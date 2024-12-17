Tristan da Silva Has Breakout Game for Banged-Up Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic have gotten off to a hot start through the first quarter of the season.
After losing Paolo Banchero to a torn oblique five games into the season, Franz Wagner took an All-Star level leap that Magic fans had been waiting for. His play kept the Magic alive and saw them win 12 out of 13 at a point when people thought they would take a step back. Fast forward to Dec. 6, Wagner suffered the same injury as Banchero, which will sideline him at least through the end of the year.
The injuries to the star wings opened the door for playing time much earlier than expected for a few younger Magic players, and Tristan da Silva was the beneficiary of that opportunity Sunday night. The 23-year-old rookie put up 20 points, three rebounds and two assists against the New York Knicks in an intense conference battle. Though disappointed with the loss, the Magic can be pleased with da Silva's promising play as he looked confident and as assertive as he's been thus far in the season.
Known for his two-way, connective play style, da Silva made his presence felt on the offensive end largely in off-ball situations. He made a pair of spot-up threes while converting on a number of cuts to the rim. He also showed some playmaking ability in the pick-and-roll scoring on pull-up jumpers and dishing to the screener for open shots.
Da Silva took 17 shots, the most he's taken this season, which is also only the fourth time he has attempted double-digit shots in 24 games. He does a great job of not forcing bad shots and consistently makes the right plays, but the Magic will need da Silva to be more aggressive on that end with Banchero and Wagner out. His defense has been solid as he plays with great awareness and a high basketball IQ even though his block and steal numbers are low. Facing elite two-way wings like OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart should give da Silva valuable experience, helping him elevate his game on both ends of the floor.
The rookie is averaging 7.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 23.1 minutes per game on 42-33-71 shooting splits. The Magic will need him to add on to his strong play with an increased role over the next few weeks.
