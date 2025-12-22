Magic vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 22
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are just 14-15 overall in the 2025-26 season, but they have been a much better team at home (8-4) heading into Monday’s matchup with the Orlando Magic.
Orlando remains without Franz Wagner (ankle) in this matchup, but it still holds a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, going 16-12 through 28 contests. The Magic have struggled to have their whole team healthy for most of this season, and they enter this game with an under .500 record on the road (6-7).
The Warriors have to start making up some ground in the West if they want to avoid the play-in tournament, but Golden State’s offense (21st in offensive rating) has not been good enough so far this season.
The Warriors have also dealt with a bunch of Curry absences, going just 4-5 in nine games this season.
With Curry in the lineup tonight, can Golden State get back to .500?
Here’s a look at the latest odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this matchup between playoff hopefuls on Monday.
Magic vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Magic +5.5 (-105)
- Warriors -5.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Magic: +190
- Warriors: -230
Total
- 227.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Magic vs. Warriors How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Dec. 22
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Bay Area, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Magic record: 16-12
- Warriors record: 14-15
Magic vs. Warriors Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- Franz Wagner – out
- Jalen Suggs – doubtful
- Mortiz Wagner – out
- Tristan da Silva – questionable
- Colin Castleton – out
Warriors Injury Report
- Seth Curry – out
- Al Horford – out
Magic vs. Warriors Best NBA Prop Bets
Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
- Desmond Bane OVER 4.5 Assists (-137)
All season long, when Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner have been banged up, I’ve been targeting Desmond Bane as a playmaker.
The Magic guard is averaging 4.6 assists on 7.6 potential assists per game, but he’s picked up at least five dimes in 17 of his 28 games overall.
The Warriors rank in the top 10 in opponent assists per game, but I think Bane and Paolo Banchero are in line for massive workloads on offense on Monday.
Magic vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick
The Warriors are under .500 in the 2025-26 season, but they are 8-4 straight up at home, going 6-6 against the spread with a +6.8 scoring margin in those matchups.
Golden State is relatively healthy for this game, as Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry are all off the injury report, a major advantage over a banged-up Orlando squad.
The Magic have listed Jalen Suggs as doubtful and Franz Wagner as out for this game, leaving them extremely short-handed heading into this road matchup. Overall, the Magic are just 6-7 straight up and against the spread on the road this season.
The Magic are just 17th in the league in offensive rating, and now they have to take on the Golden State defense (fifth in defensive rating) with two starters likely out.
The Warriors have been a tough team to bet on this season because of Curry’s injuries and their constant road struggles, but I like Golden State on full rest against this Orlando team.
Pick: Warriors -5.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
