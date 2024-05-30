Tristan da Silva is the Right Pick For Contenders in 2024 NBA Draft
Every contending team with hopes of hoisting the 2024-25 Larry O'Brien Trophy should be circling Colorado wing Tristan da Silva in the 2024 NBA Draft. While the class gets knocked at the top, there is no shortage of NBA contributors littered throughout it.
da Silva is a perfect fit on every contender's standings 6-foot-8 and 217 pounds with a 6-foot-10 wingspan he has the measurables you look for in the modern NBA. At 22 years old, you should feel more encouraged about his potential to make an immediate impact.
The Buffalo product had the production to make you buy into da Silva as early the end of the lottery. the 22-year-old averaged 16 points, five rebounds and two assists per game while shooting a jaw-dropping 39 percent from beyond the arc on nearly five attempts per tilt.
A fantastic floor spacer with connective play-making and the ability to plug into multiple positions just screams modern NBA player for da Silva. He can instantly be a really good team defender utilizing his length to play the passing lanes or rotate, wall up at the rim, and handle some of the little things.
da Silva has to improve as a rebounder, becoming more aggressive with his frame at the next level and upping his motor as an on-ball defender when put into actions. Should he unlock that level of willingness to stick his nose into things on the glass, it would take his game to the next level defensively and make his offensive play-finishing pop even more.
While the 22-year-old will not take a massive leap at the next level, learning how to use his body to his advantage to swallow up rebounds would do his game wonders. da Silva will be a player that instantly slots into an NBA rotation and should excite contending teams.
