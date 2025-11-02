Two 2027 NBA Draft Prospects, Five-Star Recruits Announce College Decisions
With college basketball tipping off for the 2025-26 season on Monday, there are plenty of NBA Draft prospects set to leave their mark on the sport this season.
From Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and AJ Bybantsa to Mikel Brown Jr., Nate Ament and others, there are plenty of freshman that NBA scouts will certainly have their eyes on this season. Recently, two players who could be in the same position next season made headlines as they made big announcements regarding where they will play NCAA hoops.
While most NBA Draft attention is centered around the class of 2026 right now, and for good reason, Tyran Stokes and Alex Constanza, two class of 2027 prospects were recently in the news.
First, Constanza, a five-star wing prospect, announced his commitment to Georgetown, becoming the Hoyas' second-highest rated commit in program history. While Georgetown's recent efforts may not indicate a proud basketball lineage, the school was home to NBA superstars like Allen Iverson, Patrick Ewing, Alonzo Mourning and others.
While it is nearly impossible to project a prospect to be as good as the aforementioned players, Constanza could be the Hoyas' next big-time NBA prospect after Thomas Sorber went No. 15 overall in 2025 to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Hailing from SPIRE Academy in Ohio, the same school that LaMelo Ball breifly attended, Constanza is rated the No. 20 overall prospect and No. 8 small forward in the 2026 recruiting calss, according to 247Sports.
With a reported 7-foot-1 wingspan, Constanza's size and length should be enough to garner attention from NBA scouts if he can turn in a solid season in the Big East next year. As Constanza continues to approach his freshman year of college basketball, his performance as a high school senior could give some insight into how the touted prospect's game will grow and improve.
A few hours after Constanza's announcement, Stokes, the 2026 recruiting class' top prospect, according to 247Sports, narrowed his list of schools to three.
According to a social media post from the top-ranked senior, Stokes will choose between Kentucky, Oregon and Kansas. The Jayhawks currently roster Peterson, who could be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Listed at 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds, Stokes has impressive size and stature for a wing player. Rated the No. 1 overall prospect, Stokes stars for Notre Dame in Sherman Oaks, CA.
Stokes also has a reported 7-foot wingspan, and will likely be viewed at the top of the 2027 NBA Draft class, similar to Boozer, Dybantsa and Peterson.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.