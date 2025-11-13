Two Freshman Guards Continue Strong Starts to 2025-26 Season

After plenty of anticipation heading into the 2025-26 college basketball season, the current campaign has delivered early on.

In addition to a few thrilling matchups between ranked teams in the first 10 days of the year, a talented crop of NBA Draft prospects have already shown impressive flashes. Alongside the well-known commodities like Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and AJ Dybantsa, among others, a few players who weren't talked about with the upper echelon have turned heads so far.

Players like Massamba Diop, Jake Wilkins and Neoklis Avdalas haven't completely established themselves as 2026 NBA Draft prospects, but the aforementioned group certainly has intriuging traits to keey an eye on.

In addition to the aforementioned group, there are a pair of first-year guards who have performed well for their teams early in the season, but haven't gotten quite the same buzz on social media.

Houston's Kingston Flemings and Gonzaga's Mario Saint-Supéry have both started their freshman seasons better than most observers anticipated and could factor into the 2026 NBA Draft class.

Flemings, a former five-star prospect, tallied a team-high 19 points in the Cougars' Wednesday-night win against Oakland, shooting 8-for-12 from the field and 1-for-2 from 3-point range. The freshman added 9 assists, 5 rebounds, a steal, a block and 0 turnovers in 27 minutes on the floor.

In his first three NCAA games, Flemings is averaging 15.7 points, 4.7 assists, 3 rebounds and a steal per game while shooting 73.1% from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc for the No. 1-ranked team in the nation.

Hailing from Brennan High School in San Antonio, Flemings was rated the No. 16 overall player and No. 3 point guard in the 2025 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, the Cougars' standout will have to perform well against Big 12 competition this season to fully cement himself as a prospect in the 2026 draft class.

On Tuesday night, No. 19 Gonzaga came away with a 90-63 win against No. 23 Creighton. While veteran Graham Ike was the Bulldogs' leading scorer with 20 points, Saint-Supéry gave Mark Few's team solid minutes off the bench.

The Spanish guard accumulated 13 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and a block in 18 minutes on the floor, shooting 5-of-6 from the field and 2-of-2 from beyond the arc. Three games into his freshman season, Saint-Supéry is averaging 9.7 points, 4 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game while shooting 47.6% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc.

Prior to his time with the Bulldogs, Saint-Supéry played in Spain's professional basketball league, and represented Team Spain in the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket tournament. Listed at 6-foot-3, the 19-year-old is another player to keep tabs on throughout the season.

