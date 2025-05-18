Two International Prospects Choose NCAA Programs, Could Impact 2026 Draft
The NBA Combine took place over the past week in Chicago, as a number of draft prospects tried to improve their position in this summer's class.
With so much to talk about from the combine, the 2025 Draft is front and center in everyone's mind. The event is around one month away, with the date set for June 25.
Recently, though, there were a few major developments that could impact the 2026 NBA Draft class, as a pair of international prospects announced their commitments to major programs.
First, 17-year-old Italian forward Maikcol Perez announced his commitment to play for Scott Drew at Baylor. Drew and company have produced a number of NBA Draft picks, with VJ Edgecombe set to be added to that list after likely being a top five selection in the 2025 class.
Listed at 6-foot-8 and 215 pounds, Perez averaged 14.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game competing for Italy in the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup.
Born Dec. 1, 2007, Perez won't turn 18 until midway through his freshman year of college, and his youth could be important in the draft process. Additionally, Perez's rebounding skills and passing accumen could also help him rise up draft boards if he has a productive freshman season with the Bears.
Of course, Perez will have to prove himself in Waco to get minutes, as many freshman aren't able to break into the rotation at a Big 12 program.
Perez wasn't the only international prospect to commit to a school in the Lone Star State, as 19-year-old British center Lewis Obiorah announced his pledge to Texas.
Listed at 7-foot-1, Obiorah played for Barking Abbey Basketball Academy in London, where he averaged 10.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks per game. In addition to his height, Obiorah reportedly boasts a 7-foot-5 wingspan, which should make him an intriguing defensive prospect.
There is a chance the big man uses a redshirt year in 2025-26, meaning he wouldn't be a target in the 2026 draft, but Obiorah's size could earn him a spot on the floor early in his career. Regardless, the British center's size and raw skill should him a potential draft pick in the coming years.
