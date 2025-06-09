Two International Prospects Commit to High-Major NCAA Programs
The 2025 NBA Draft is around the corner with the event a little more than two weeks away, but recently, a pair of potential 2026 NBA Draft prospects made headlines.
The transfer portal has calmed down with most players having made their decisions, and the prospects who elected to withdraw from the 2025 class and return to school have picked their new teams. Still, one SEC and one ACC program recently landed pledges from prospects who could make an instant impact.
Filip Jovic and Vangelis Zougris each committed to high-level college programs and will make NCAA basketball even more intriguing next season.
Jovic, a 20-year-old from Serbia, will join Aubrun and Bruce Pearl after the Tigers reached the Final 4 in 2025. Listed at 6-foot-9, the intriguing big man averaged 12.3 points, four rebounds and 1.3 assists per game through 27 contests in the Adriatic Basketball Association.
Jovic shot 57.2% from the field and 23.3% from the field this season with KK Mega Basket.
In the fall, Jovic scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds during a game against G League United at the G League Fall Invitational.
While he still needs to improve in multiple areas, Jovic's professional production could make him a target for NBA teams in next year's draft class. The Serbian big man will replace Johni Broome after the former Tigers' star finished his collegiate career and hopes to be selected in the 2025 draft.
Shortly after Jovic revealed his commitment, Zougris announced his pledge to Louisville, where he will join Pat Kelsey after the Cardinals reached the NCAA Tournament in 2025 before losing to Creighton in the opening round.
Listed at 6-foot-8 and 250 pounds, Zougris played for Peristeri in Greece's professional basketball league. The newest Lousiville commit will turn 21-years-old in October, and could work his way into the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft with a strong campaign in the ACC.
2025 NBA Draft prospect Neoklis Avdalas also played for Peristeri in 2024-25, and is now in contention to be late first or early second round pick in this year's class.
While Zougris doesn't have the same skillset as Avdalas, the big man has enough size and post skills to be an impact player for Kelce's team next season.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.