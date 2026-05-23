Two More NBA Draft Prospects Withdraw from 2026 Class Ahead of Deadline

The 2026 NBA Draft continues to take shape as the event continues to approach.

The draft is set for June 23, and will take center stage following the completion of the Conference Finals and NBA Finals. With just four teams remaining in the NBA Playoffs as of May 23, most teams have turned their focus towards the draft following the lottery and combine.

As the draft approaches, the date for NCAA prospects to withdraw from this year's class also looms. Players have until May 27 to pull their name from the draft and return to school.

Players like Rueben Chinyelu, Elliot Cadeau, Jacob Cofie and Aiden Tobiason, among others, have already announced their decisions to go back to college basketball, and two more prospects revealed that they will also play another season at the NCAA level on Friday, May 22.

According to reports from Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, guards John Blackwell and Acaden Lewis have withdrawn from the 2026 class.

John Blackwell tells me that he will withdraw from the 2026 NBA Draft and play for Duke next season. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 22, 2026

Source: Miami’s Acaden Lewis has withdrawn from the 2026 NBA Draft and will return to school next season.



Transfer from Villanova. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 22, 2026

Both Blackwell and Lewis will play for new teams in 2026-27 after entering the portal and declaring for the NBA Draft eariler in the offseason. Blackwell heads to Duke after three seasons at Wisconsin, while Lewis transferred to Miami following one year at Villanova.

As a junior with the Badgers, Blackwell averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 43% from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range on more than seven attempts per game. The former three-star recruit earned All-Big Ten recognition for his efforts.

Now, Blackwell joins a strong roster at Duke that will feature multiple high-profile incoming freshmen. With a strong year under the tutelage of Jon Scheyer, Blackwell could earn a spot in the 2027 NBA Draft.

At the NBA Combine, Blackwell measured 6-foot-3 and a quarter of an inch without shoes and recorded a 6-foot-2 and a quarter of an inch wingspan.

Lewis will join the Hurricanes after averaging 12.2 points, 5.3 assists, 3 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 45.6% from the field and 27% from beyond the arc as a freshman at Villanova.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, Lewis' size could be a concern for NBA teams, and his decision to withdraw doesn't come as a surprise. The former four-star recruit could benefit from developing his game with another season at the NCAA level before trying his luck in a 2027 class that is believed to be weaker than the 2026 draft.

At Miami, Lewis will play alongside another potential 2027 prospect in Shelton Henderson, who is also heading into his sophomore season.