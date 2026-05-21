Florida's Rueben Chinyelu Withdraws from 2026 NBA Draft Class

As the 2026 NBA Draft draws closer, the class continues to take shape with prospects announcing their return to school or intentions to stay in the cycle.

A few players who were expected to head back to college have already revealed their decisions, with Jacob Cofie returning to USC and Elliot Cadeau returning to Michigan in the past few days. Wolverines' star Morez Johnson Jr., a likely first-round pick, announced that he will stay in the 2026 class.

The deadline for college prospects to withdraw from this year's draft is May 27, with the draft set for June 23.

Before the withdrawal date, a few more players will likely reveail their decision to go back to the NCAA, giving teams a clearer picture of this year's draft.

On Thursday, May 21, another notable prospect announced his return to college basketball.

A social media post from Florida revealed that standout big man Rueben Chinyelu will play his senior season with the school in 2026-27 after a breakout junior campaign.

the wait is over 🗣️🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ooRLlaCU3T — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) May 21, 2026

Chinyelu spent his freshman season at Washington State before joining the Gators out of the transfer portal and serving as a starter in 2024-25 when the team won a natinoal championship. After Walter Clayton Jr., Will Richard and Alijah Martin were all selected in the 2025 NBA Draft, Chinyelu and Thomas Haugh took on bigger roles for Florida in 2025-26.

Both had the potential to be selected in the 2026 draft, with Haugh likely being a first-round pick had he declared, but Haugh, and now Chinyelu, instead elected to play for the Gators once again.

Chinyelu averaged 10.9 points, 11.2 rebounds and a block per game while shooting 58.4% from the field. The Nigerian big man received SEC Defensive Player of the Year and All-SEC recognition for his efforts, helping Florida earn another No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

At the combine, Chinyelu measured 6-foot-9 and a quarter of an inch without shoes while recording a 7-foot-7 and half an inch wingspan, the longest at the NBA Combine since Zach Edey. Chinyelu also weighed in at 259 pounds.

The Florida standout's measurements should make him an intriguing prospect in the 2027 NBA Draft, which is believed to have less talent than the 2026 class.

In addition to his size and strength, Chinyelu moves his feet well for a player of his size and stature, which should help boost his draft stock, especially if the veteran center turns in another solid season at Florida.