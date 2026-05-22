Syracuse Pledge Aiden Tobiason Withdraws from 2026 NBA Draft

The 2026 NBA Draft, set for June 23, continues to approach as the NBA Playoffs are winding down.

Just four teams remain in the hunt for a title, as the Eastern and Western Conference Finals determine who will compete in the NBA Finals.

As the end of the season and this summer's draft draw closer, the date for NCAA prospects to withdraw from this year's class looms. Players have until May 27 to remove their names from the 2026 draft, and a few big names have already made their decisions.

Florida's Rueben Chinyelu, Michigan's Elliot Cadeau and USC's Jacob Cofie recently announced their return to school, while another prospect made a similar choice on Thursday, May 21.

Aiden Tobiason, who spent the first two years of his college career at Temple, declared for the NBA Draft while entering the transfer portal. Tobiason committed to Syracuse, and also competed at the G League Draft Combine.

Tobiason announced that he will withdraw from the 2026 class, though, and spend the 2026-27 season with the Orange, according to a report from 247Sports Dushawn London.

NEWS: Syracuse commit Aiden Tobiason is withdrawing his name from the NBA Draft and will play for the Orange next season, per his agent Ken Jackson of Skylimit Sports.



Tobiason averaged 15.3 points and 3.7 rebounds last season.https://t.co/s6J6jhVLs3 pic.twitter.com/QIRbX5PmJm — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) May 21, 2026

After serving as a role player for Temple as a freshman, Tobiason enjoyed a breakout sophomore season, averaging 15.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 48% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range.

Now, the former AAC All-Freshman honoree will play alongside Kiyan Anthony, and others, under the tutelage of coach Gerry McNamara, who joined the Orange from Siena over the offseason.

McNamara played on Syracuse's 2003 national championship squad, and now will lead an intriguing roster in his first season as the team's head coach.

While Tobiason's decision to withdraw from the draft isn't surprising, given he may not have been selected in this year's class and can earn significant money in college, the talented wing player could be a prospect in the 2027 NBA Draft.

At the G League Combine, Tobiason measured 6-foot-3 and three quarters of an inch without shoes and recorded a 7-foot and three quarters of an inch wingspan while weighing 196 pounds. The former 3-star recruit's arm length could make him an impactful defender at the next level.

With a strong season at Syracuse, Tobiason could garner attention from NBA scouts after putting his name on the radar this year at the G League Combine.

As the deadline to withdraw from the 2026 NBA Draft continues to approach, a few more players will likely announce their intentions to play at the NCAA level again in 2026-27.