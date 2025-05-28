Two Prospects Make 2025 NBA Draft Decisions, Beating Deadline
The NBA Draft is less than a month away, as prospects continue to work through the pre-draft process.
In addition to combines, team meetings and other events, part of the process for many players is determining weather or not to remain in the current class. Players with remaining collegiate elidigibility have until 11:59 p.m. on May 28 to make their final decision to return to school or stay in the NBA Draft.
In the modern landscape of college basketball, it is not as uncommon for players to return to school, as college athletes are legally able to profit while still competing in the NCAA. So far, players like PJ Haggerty, Boogie Fland, Darrion Williams, Karter Knox, Yaxel Lendeborg and Milos Uzan have already elected to play another year in college after initially declaring for the 2025 draft.
On Wednesday, two more college players finalized their decisions, as Florida State's Jamir Watkins elected to keep his name in the class while Auburn's Tahaad Pettiford will return to school.
Watkins' decision comes after a strong showing at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago that likely improved his draft stock. In Thursday's scrimmage at the combine, Watkins recorded 23 points, four rebounds, four assists, five steals and a block in 32 minutes on the floor.
The Seminoles' standout shot 8-for-13 from the field and 2-of-6 from beyond the arc while helping his squad to a 17-point win.
In Chicago, Watkins measured at 6-foot-5 and 214 pounds without shoes, also boasting a wingspan just longer than 6-foot-11. As a senior, the FSU standout averaged 18.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 42.7% from the field and 32.1% from 3-point range.
Watkins is projected to be a second round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and could continue to rise with a solid combination of size, defensive upside and collegiate production.
Pettiford made the opposite decision, as the Tigers' lead guard is set to play for Bruce Pearl again in 2025-26.
As a freshman, the former 5-star prospect averaged 11.6 points, three assists and 2.2 rebounds per game while shooting 42.1% from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc.
At the combine, Pettiford measured at 6-feet and a quarter of an inch tall, checking in as the third-shortest player in Chicago, but only a quarter of an inch below potential lottery pick Jase Richardson.
After starting just one game for Auburn in 2024-25, Pettiford should have an even larger role as a sophomore.
