Two Returning Juniors to Monitor for the 2025 NBA Draft
With increased focus on the 2024 NBA Draft later this month, this is a time in which many people are doing deep dives on specific prospects in the class or further solidifying their big boards. While watching film on prospects in the 2024 class, other players and potential prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft can stand out at times.
Below we dive into two returning players, both of whom will be juniors next season, that have potential as 2025 NBA Draft prospects:
Kylan Boswell, Illinois
The 6-foot-2 primary ball-handler played for Arizona last season, where he averaged 9.6 points, 3.6 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 38% from three on 4.8 attempts per game and 79.5% from the free throw line (39 total attempts).
Boswell is a skilled playmaker in the pick-and-roll, capable of manipulating defenses and creating opportunities for teammates. Additionally, his pinpoint passing created offense for the Wildcats in transition last season.
The upcoming junior can stretch the floor in catch-and-shoot situations and is also a capable shooter off-the-dribble, which is an aspect of his game that makes him a threat in the midrange out of the pick-and-roll.
Boswell's most significant concern is his lack of ability to create rim pressure on his own and be a rim threat out of the pick-and-roll, which shows up statistically as he only had 61 attempts at the rim this past season and converted on 52.5% of those attempts. Overall, his creation offensively was impressive, however, as he was unassisted on 55.2% of his made field goals while assisting 21% of his teammates' made field goals when he was on the floor this past season.
Defensively, despite only being 6-foot-2, Boswell holds his own when defending guards. His strength, indicated through his listed weight of 200 pounds last season, helps him hold his own on that end of the floor. Additionally, Boswell is fairly active off-ball defensively, stunting driving lanes and recording a steal percentage of 2.8 by the end of the season.
Watch for Boswell to continue making a name for himself at Illinois, as his feel for the game is impressive -- especially when you take into account his age. Boswell played this past season at 18 years old, his freshman season at 17 years old, and won't be 20 years old until next March. He's a projected second round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Full Scouting Report on Kylan Boswell
Adou Thiero, Arkansas
Thiero is an upcoming junior at Arkansas who played his previous two seasons at Kentucky. The 6-foot-8, 220 pound wing averaged 7.2 points, five rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.7 steals, and 1.1 blocks in only 21.4 minutes per game this past season. He recorded an eight offensive rebounding percentage and a stock (steal plus block) percentage of seven. Additionally, he converted 56.3% of his attempts at the rim (80 attempts), 43.3% on non-rim twos (30 attempts), and 32% of his threes (22 attempts). While the finishing numbers could improve, the three-point number isn't too concerning when combined with his free throw percentage of 80% (55 attempts) -- the latter of which being a more accurate indicator of NBA three-point percentage than the former.
His blend of athleticism and production in limited minutes are two positive indicators of a potential breakout season with the Razorbacks. Watch for Thiero to play himself squarely into first round conversations by the end of next season. Thiero will only be around 21.2 years old by the time of the 2025 NBA Draft.
