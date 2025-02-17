UAB's Yaxel Lendeborg Shows Versatility While Raising Value
In UAB’s 85-78 victory over South Florida on Sunday, Feb. 16, senior forward Yaxel Lendeborg continued to build on his fast-rising draft value. He has been on a strong run in conference play, and this most recent game may have been his most productive of the season. Although he does not compete in the strongest conference, his versatility stands out as one of the best in the 2025 NBA draft, thanks to his intriguing physical tools and consistent two-way impact.
Let’s take a closer look at his impressive performance against South Florida and explore the areas of his game that should hold significant value for NBA teams.
Through 25 games this season, Lendeborg has averaged 17.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.9 blocks while shooting 56.8% from the field, 33.3% from three and 73.9% from the free-throw line. His rebounding average ranks sixth in the nation, but his standing within the American Athletic Conference highlights his overall impact. He ranks sixth in points, first in rebounds, fifth in assists, eighth in steals and third in blocks. While the level of competition in his conference may not be the highest, ranking in the top ten across these key categories is a testament to his all-around contributions. Given his dominance, it’s no surprise that he leads the Blazers in all of these statistical areas.
His performance against South Florida further showcased his ability to influence the game in multiple ways. In 40 minutes of action, Lendeborg recorded 21 points, 19 rebounds, three assists, one steal and six blocks while shooting 7-of-15 from the field (46.7%), 1-of-2 from three (50%) and a perfect 6-of-6 from the free-throw line (100%). He set a season high in rebounds and blocks while also scoring 20 or more points for the seventh time in his last ten games.
As mentioned, his two-way versatility was on full display in this outing. His ball-handling and passing vision continue to improve, particularly in grab-and-go situations, which seem to get more impressive with each game. At 6-foot-9, he possesses an appealing blend of size, fluidity and court awareness. Lendeborg has shown the potential to translate well as a do-it-all forward at the next level, capable of defending multiple positions and scoring efficiently from all three levels—whether off the catch or when attacking off the bounce.
With his well-rounded skill set and steady improvement, Lendeborg is making a strong case as a legitimate NBA prospect. If he continues to dominate in all facets of the game, scouts and front offices will have no choice but to take notice. His ability to impact both ends of the floor, combined with his size and versatility, makes him an intriguing player to watch as the draft approaches and a viable sleeper to sneak into the first round.
