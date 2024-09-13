Alex Karaban Looks To Make Another Leap in Third Season at UConn
In his first two seasons playing for UConn, Alex Karaban has been a near-perfect role player.
He has been productive in each season while helping lead the Huskies to back-to-back national championships and an overall record of 68-11. UConn has had great talent in each of the last two seasons, but Karaban has fit seamlessly with anyone who played with him and should remain adaptable in the NBA.
Karaban shot the ball efficiently during the 2022-23 season, with splits of 48-40-81 while being a versatile forward. During his sophomore season, he built on this impressive start, increasing his usage while still shooting the ball well, with splits of 50-38-89. He rarely forces the action and makes his impact on offense through catch-and-shoot looks, fighting for second-chance opportunities, and playmaking out of short-rolls. His game is very well-rounded and relies on his instincts and feel more than athleticism. He moves well for a 6-foot-8 forward and is one of the best screen-setters due to his ability to make the correct read after the defense reacts. This should translate well to the NBA level, as having the ability to stretch the floor and move the ball quickly has helped many NBA players carve out a role over the years.
His form from deep is extremely consistent, as his quick and high release allows him to hit threes over defenders closing out on him. While he does not attempt many threes off the dribble, his ability to move off-ball and find his spots in space is elite. This skill could be the aspect of his game that translates best and most quickly to the NBA. Since he has been so effective as a role player in college, Karaban will not have to learn a new role in the NBA, which should help his productivity and effectiveness early on in his professional career. It will be interesting to see how Coach Hurley uses him on offense with a nearly entirely new team on campus.
Karaban has also shown the ability to run the floor in transition and beat defenses back for easy looks. He runs wide to get to the corner as his first option but does not hesitate to run to the rim when lanes present themselves. While attacking the rim, he does a great job of gathering before getting defenders in the air and elevating off two feet. He has great touch on push shots in the mid-range, which were created regularly due to the gravity of Clingan.
On the defensive side of the floor, Karaban is extremely versatile, as he has shown the ability to guard twos through fives in college. He has quick feet and excelled in his first two seasons by funneling quicker guards toward rim protectors on the interior. When defending big men, Karaban gets extremely physical and does a great job anchoring himself to contest back-downs off the block. He averaged fewer than two fouls per game during this past season, but following the departure of Clingan, he will be relied upon more within the lane, which could lead to more fouls in the upcoming season.
UConn has reloaded its consistently impressive roster ahead of the 2024-25 season as they look to defend their title and fight for a three-peat. Karaban’s role should continue to grow, and his impact looks likely to improve as he is asked to do more. His feel for the game and overall basketball IQ make him an extremely intriguing prospect to monitor as he fights to be one of the first upperclassmen selected in the 2025 draft.
