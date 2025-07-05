Under-the-Radar Prospects Who Could Rise in the 2026 NBA Draft Process
The 2026 NBA Draft is set to feature another strong group of prospects at the top of the class.
Even aside from 5-star freshman like AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer, though, next year's group could also include a few veteran prospects early in the draft. Bennett Stirtz and Yaxel Lendeborg return to college basketball after impressive 2024-25 campaigns, and will have the chance to be first-round picks.
Aside from the aforementioned players, though, this year's class could have a few prospects who aren't getting much buzz now, but could rise up boards after a solid season or strong showing in the pre-draft process.
Here are a few under-the-radar prospects to keep an eye on heading into the 2025-26 college basketball season.
Eric Dailey Jr., UCLA
A former 4-star recruit who spent his freshman year at Oklahoma State, Dailey averaged 11.4 points, four rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.3 steals per game while shooting 50.7% from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc.
Listed at 6-foot-8 and 230 pounds, the Bruins standout will be 22-years-old on the day of the 2026 NBA Draft.
Cruz Davis, Hofstra
After transferring from St. John's, Davis averaged 14.4 points, 4.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game as a junior while shooting 41.2% from the field and 38.8% from 3-point range.
Listed at 6-foot-3, Davis size may be a concern for NBA teams, but the Lions' standout perimeter shooting touch and playmaking ability could garner attetion from scouts.
Jaron Pierre Jr., SMU
One of the most productive players in the country last season, Pierre transferred to SMU after an impressive 2024-25 campaign at Jacksonville State.
The former Southern Mississippi and Wichita State guard averaged 21.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 42.4% from the floor and 38.2% from 3-point range on 7.6 attempts per game with the Gamecocks.
Pierre's production and size at the position should help put the veteran on NBA Draft radars.
Derrion Reid, Oklahoma
A former 5-star prospect who spent just one year at Alabama, Reid transferred to Oklahoma over the offseason.
Listed at 6-foot-8 and 220 pounds, the athletic wing averaged six points and 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting 45% from the field and 28.3% from beyond the arc.
While Reid's numbers with the Crimson Tide were lackluster, a change of scenery could be all the incoming sophomore needs to unlock his full potential.
Dailyn Swain, Texas
As a sophomore, Swain put up 11 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game for the Xavier Musketeers.
Following the Longhorns hiring Musketeers head coach Sean Miller, though, Swain transferred to Texas where he will get to compete in the SEC.
Listed at 6-foot-7 and 200 pounds, Swain shot 53.2% from the field and 81.7% from the free throw line, but connected on just 25% of his 0.8 3-point attempts per game.
Adrian Wooley, Louisville
After winning Conference USA Rookie of the Year honors as a freshman, Wooley transferred to Louisville, where he will compete in the ACC during the 2025-26 campaign.
In his debut college basketball season, the former Kennesaw State star averaged 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 51.2% from the field and 42.2% from beyond the arc on 5.2 attempts per contest.
