Under-the-Radar Veteran Draft Prospects Shine in Sunday Matchup

Sunday's college basketball slate didn't include a ton of high-profile matchups, but there were still a number of prospects in action to preceed Thanksgiving basketball.

Clemson and Georgia met in an overtime thriller, while Miami, Duke and UConn also took the court and came away with big wins. Alongside the aforementioned squads, Xavier and West Virginia met in an intriguing contest that took place in Charleston.

While neither team boasts a high-profile NBA prospect, the game's leading scorers have a chance to put themselves in draft conversations if they continue to perform well this year.

Led by Jovan Milicevic, Xavier came away with a 78-68 win against the Mountaineers. Milicevic notched a game-high 21 points, shooting 8-of-14 from the field and 5-of-8 from beyond the arc. The sophomore added 7 rebounds, 2 assists, a steal and a block in 34 minutes on the floor.

Listed at 6-foot-10 and 241 pounds, Milicevic hails from Toronto, but played at Dream City Christian in Arizona during high school. As a freshman, the former four-star recruit played for New Mexico, where he averaged 3.8 points and 2 rebounds in 11.8 minutes per game across 34 contests.

Now in his second year of college basketball, Milicevic seems to have found a home at Xavier, averaging 13.7 points, 4 rebounds and an assist while shooting 44.3% from the field and 46.3% from beyond the arc on 5.9 attempts per game.

With a combination of good size and perimeter shooting prowess, Milicevic could turn heads from NBA scouts, especially if he continues to perform well against Big East competition. The Xavier standout will have the opportunity to compete with fellow draft prospects during multiple conference games, including UConn, St. John's and other schools.

Treysen Eaglestaff was West Virginia's leading scorer, tallying 20 points in a losing effort to go along with 5 rebounds, 4 assists and a block while committing just one turnover against Xavier. Eaglestaff shot 8-of-15 from the field, 0-of-5 from beyond the arc and 4-of-4 from the free throw line.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 205 pounds, the senior has struggled to start his career with the Mountaineers after transferring from North Dakota over the offseason. With Sunday's performance, though, Eaglestaff could be in the midst finding his rythym at West Virginia.

As a junior, the Bismark, North Dakota, product averaged 18.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 41.6% from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc on 7.1 attempts per game.

Despite a slow start to the year, Eaglestaff's size on the wing and scoring ability could be enough to earn the veteran a spot in the upcoming draft class if he impresses down the stretch in the Big 12.

