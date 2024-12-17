Utah Jazz Desperately Need Blue Chip Draft Prospect
The Utah Jazz entered Monday night hoping to see a competitive game against a Western Conference rival, and came out on the other side with a 37-point loss.
The game, in which the Clippers scored 144 points to Utah’s 107, was somewhat of a microcosm of the team’s season so far.
In the last few years, the team’s added a variety of youthful draft prospects, none of which have shown star power to this point. They’ve seen late-lottery and mid-first selections galore, but have struggled to really put the piece together and see true roster-wide development.
Utah’s core group still have sky-high potential moving forward, but the team’s general lack of talent overall has made one thing abundantly clear: it needs a blue chip prospect. A player with the pedigree and potential to make the focus moving forward, usually found near the very top of the NBA Draft.
Luckily, it seems the team is cruising towards just that.
It currently boasts the third-worst record in the league, ahead of only three-win Washington and five-win New Orleans. The Jazz themselves have just five wins, with two less losses.
And even better, there will be a myriad of potential prospects to choose from, including Duke’s Cooper Flagg, the Rutgers duo of Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis, and plenty more.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.