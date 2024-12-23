Utah Jazz Get Star Prospect for Rebuild in Latest NBA Mock Draft
The Utah Jazz are in the midst of a rebuild and to this point have been trting to collect highly touted prospects and hope one hits, yet to date they have not been high enough in the draft to secure a franchise-changing player.
From Keyonte George to Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier and Kyle Filipowski, the Jazz have taken shots but have yet to land one.
Utah is on pace to finish top five in the NBA Draft, depending on the NBA Draft Lottery and in the latest Mock Draft from expert Derek Parker, the Jazz luck out nabbing Rutgers star Ace Bailey.
"At no. 3 the Utah Jazz select Ace Bailey..hoping to capitalize on his sky-high ceiling. Bailey has had an interesting first few games. The length, athleticism and long-talked about shot-making have all been mightily impressive. But the rougher handle and questionable decision-making and shot selection has maybe been worse than some imagined...The Jazz don't have clear cut direction just yet. They have nabbed interesting prospects in their last few drafts, none of which have came on all too strong...in Bailey, the team would finally have an S-Tier prospect to pour into and focus on for the foreseeable future," Parker said.
The Utah Jazz would be able to build a team around Bailey and Lauri Markkanen that returns them to the postseason in short order as the team develops.
