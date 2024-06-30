Utah Jazz Pulled Off Value Haul in 2024 NBA Draft
The 2024 NBA Draft has come and gone and it was chock-full of surprises - and trades - just as everyone expected in a class that lacked true consensus around top prognosticators. Perhaps the best value haul in the first of its kind two-day event was the Utah Jazz who walked away with three picks in the draft - all of whom were projected to be lottery selections at different points in this cycle.
Utah started their night by grabbing Colorado wing Cody Williams with the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft - Williams at different points this cycle made a case for the top pick in the draft - a supremely talented prospect who suffered an up-and-down season with the Buffs due to injury before still recouping value to be nabbed in the top ten.
Williams is the perfect modern player who can blend on and off-ball offense with versatile defense all while possessing a sky-high ceiling at just 19 years old.
Day one didn't end there for Danny Ainge and company, as the Jazz drafted USC guard Isaiah Collier at pick No. 29 on Wednesday - Collier was rated at the top high school recruit this time a year ago before stepping foot on campus for the Trojans. While he showed flashes of what made him such a highly touted guard, ultimately he could not maintain that value throughout the cycle. This is certainly a bet worth making for a Jazz team that doesn't project to contend in the Western Conference for awhile.
Utah finished their draft work early in Day two selecting Kyle Filipowski in the second round at pick No. 32 - the Duke big man tumbled down the draft board after once being thought of as a lottery talent, and while he is perfectly average at everything and doesn't necessarily have an eye-popping NBA trait, the value at No. 32 changes his outlook.
Especially when you couple this selection with the possible Walker Kessler trade on the horizon for the Jazz as the two sides are seemingly meeting at a developmental riff.
Utah is uniquely positioned to bank on the trios' upside and once highly-thought-of promise and Will Hardy has been no stranger to maximizing young players, in this developmental system perhaps the Salt Lake City Crew can develop them back to their once Lottery level skills and make this draft look like one of the best in recent history.
