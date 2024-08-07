Utah Jazz Rookies Get Positive Signal From Lauri Markkanen Inking Extension
The Utah Jazz have inked Lauri Markkanen to a massive contract extension for five years $238 Million dollar deal which keeps him in Salt Lake City at least for this season as the former All-Star waited to put pen to paper on this pact until he would be ineligible to be traded during the 2024-25 season.
This pact is good for the lustrous rookie class as the Utah Jazz bring in Cody Williams with the No. 10 pick, Isaiah Collier with the No. 29 pick and Kyle Filipowski with the No. 32 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
At one point during this draft process, if someone told you one organization captured all three names in this draft you would assume it was via trading for a trio of lottery picks. Instead, only the Colorado product didn't suffer from a draft day tumble.
Still, Collier and Filipowski are supremely talented and with Markkanen still in town it could make life easier for the rookie class.
Utah Jazz bench boss Will Hardy has a great track record of investing in young players and getting the best out of rookies - avoiding the typical learning curves youngsters face.
With the All-Star talent of Markkanen committed to the franchise the likelihood of him playing the entire season at least slightly increases from when there was a possibility of the forward being moved.
With an All-Star flanking three lottery-level talents Utah could be a surprise team during the course of the 2024-25 season, ready to pounce at any openings that might appear in the Western Conference. However, the ability to shut players down later in the year still exists.
Regardless of win total, playing alongside a talent like Markkanen will make the job of the rookie's easier as his gravity can free things up for Collier as a guard, Williams on the opposite side of the floor, and Filipowski in his front court.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.