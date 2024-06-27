Utah Jazz Select Cody Williams No. 10 Overall at 2024 NBA Draft
After a somewhat underwhelming season that yielded a 31-51 record the Utah Jazz looked to the 2024 Draft Wednesday night to add another player.
With their No. 10 overall pick, Utah added Cody Williams of Colorado.
With an amalgamation of win-now and developing talent, Utah continues to stand in an interesting place in the NBA. Players like Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson and John Collins stand somewhat apart from Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks and Walker Kessler, but the addition is still welcome to the Utah ranks.
At 6-foot-8 with positional versatility, Williams has what it takes to be a quality two-way talent at the next level. As a freshman at Colorado this season, Williams averaged 11.9 points and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc on limited volume. He’s the younger brother of Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams, so he certainly has NBA pedigree.
Per Draft Digest’s earlier scouting report on Williams: Williams makes it look effortless at times, boasting a game that’s both fluid and smooth. He’s extremely versatile and can play multiple positions on both ends. While he can adequately score the ball, Williams is also a good playmaker and facilitator for his size. He is a fantastic connector and helps the offense run even more efficiently.
All eyes now turn to 2024 NBA Summer League, which kicks off Saturday, July 6, with the California Classic. The annual summer showdown featuring all 30 teams takes place from July 12-22 in Las Vegas.
