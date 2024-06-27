NBA Draft

Utah Jazz Select Cody Williams No. 10 Overall at 2024 NBA Draft

The Jazz added another lottery pick to their growing pool of talent at the 2024 NBA Draft.

Derek Parker

Jun 26, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Cody Williams arrives for the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 26, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Cody Williams arrives for the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

After a somewhat underwhelming season that yielded a 31-51 record the Utah Jazz looked to the 2024 Draft Wednesday night to add another player.

With their No. 10 overall pick, Utah added Cody Williams of Colorado.

With an amalgamation of win-now and developing talent, Utah continues to stand in an interesting place in the NBA. Players like Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson and John Collins stand somewhat apart from Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks and Walker Kessler, but the addition is still welcome to the Utah ranks.

At 6-foot-8 with positional versatility, Williams has what it takes to be a quality two-way talent at the next level. As a freshman at Colorado this season, Williams averaged 11.9 points and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc on limited volume. He’s the younger brother of Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams, so he certainly has NBA pedigree. 

Per Draft Digest’s earlier scouting report on Williams: Williams makes it look effortless at times, boasting a game that’s both fluid and smooth. He’s extremely versatile and can play multiple positions on both ends. While he can adequately score the ball, Williams is also a good playmaker and facilitator for his size. He is a fantastic connector and helps the offense run even more efficiently.

All eyes now turn to 2024 NBA Summer League, which kicks off Saturday, July 6, with the California Classic. The annual summer showdown featuring all 30 teams takes place from July 12-22 in Las Vegas.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Derek Parker

DEREK PARKER

Derek is co-founder and publisher for Draft Digest and Inside The Thunder for Fan Nation, powered by Sports Illustrated. He has been a sports writer in the Oklahoma City market for five years now, primarily covering the NBA Draft and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Home/Newsfeed