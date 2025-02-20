Former No. 1 Pick Victor Wembanyama to Miss Rest of Season With Shoulder Injury
One of the NBA’s brightest young stars will miss the rest of his second season.
On Thursday, the San Antonio Spurs announced that second-year star Victor Wembanyama will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. The shoulder injury is a form of a blood clot, with Shams Charania reporting the Spurs believe it is an isolated condition but will keep the rising star from taking the floor again this season.
In the 2023 NBA Draft, Wembanyama was selected with the first overall pick and was the most coveted prospect since LeBron James in 2003. Over his first season and a half, Wembanyama has more than met his expectations.
This season, Wembanyama made his first All-Star appearance and was a highlight of All-Star Weekend, also appearing alongside Chris Paul in the Skills Challenge. In getting to his first All-Star Game, Wembanyama averaged 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, 1.1 steals and a league-leading 3.8 blocks.
This season, Wembanyama was also the clear frontrunner in the Defensive Player of the Year race and might have still won the award in past years. However, his absence for the rest of the season will place him below the league’s 65-game award threshold and disqualify him from the race.
Along with his defensive prowess, Wembanyama had made strides offensively in his second season. At 7-foot-4, he has turned into a reliable 3-point shooter, knocking down 35.2% of his 8.8 attempts per game.
With an improved roster around him, Wembanyama also might have been on the verge of leading the Spurs back into the postseason. At the All-Star Break, the Spurs sit 12th in the West but are only 3.5 games back of the play-in. Without him in the fold, the Spurs will likely have to wait at least one more season before making it past game 82.
As a rookie, Wembanyama ran away with the Rookie of the Year race against Chet Holmgren, averaging 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and a league-leading 3.6 blocks. His impressive defensive numbers helped him finish second in Defensive Player of the Year voting behind fellow Frenchman Rudy Gobert.
While he won’t be on the floor again this season, the return of the generational star will be well worth the wait.