Could Taran Armstrong Be the Second Two-Way Standout for the Warriors This Season?
Quentin Post signed with the Golden State Warriors on a two-way contract in September of 2024 and has blossomed into a reliable rotation center for the team, and signed a multi-year deal with the team earlier this month. Last weekend, the Warriors made another two-way signing, bringing in Australian guard Taran Armstrong, who went undrafted in 2024 but just finished an impressive season with Cairns Taipans in the Australian NBL.
Armstrong averaged 17.1 points, 4.7 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game on 46/35/69 shooting splits. He shot 97 three-pointers and 97 free throws across 19 games. He was also in the 77th percentile of pick-and-roll scoring efficiency in the NBL this season, per Synergy Sports. At 6-foot-6 and 190 pounds, Armstrong has the size NBA teams want from their guards, projecting to be able to match up with wings and guards in the league.
All of this makes Armstrong an excellent gamble for the Warriors, who have looked fantastic since their trade deadline acquisition of star Jimmy Butler. Steph Curry and Butler offer the Warriors two high-level scorers and halfcourt creators who work well together given their offensive preferences largely existing in different areas of the court. Draymond Green continues to anchor the defense and provide another half-court passing outlet.
Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, and Buddy Hield offer bench scoring and floor spacing. Kevon Looney gives them the old-school big that helps them control the backboards, and Post is a stretch five that fits beautifully next to Green and Butler, who are limited shooters. This Warriors squad is not perfect, but as they approach contender status one thing that would be additive is a third pick-and-roll ballhandler with the skillset to create for himself and set up teammates. Armstrong could take on this role.
Particularly with Curry and Butler aging, if Armstrong is able to lift a handful of pick-and-roll possessions off their shoulders, that could be vital if the team makes a deep playoff run. There will certainly be question marks about Armstrong on the defensive end. The Taipans were the worst team in the NBL last season, and their defense played a role in that. The Warriors will be betting that was environment-based, and Armstrong’s size means he has upside that can be tapped into playing alongside the likes of Green and Butler.
And of course, will Armstrong’s offensive output translate to the NBA? He will not carry a usage rate of 25.9 on the Warriors like he did this past season.
Does his game scale down well? Can he create for himself against NBA defenders as he does against the much smaller NBL opponents he faces? The answer might be yes.
It would behoove the Warriors to play Armstrong with Curry, which is possible due to Armstrong’s size as a guard. Add other offensive weapons into that lineup, whether it be Butler, Post, Podziemski, or even Green’s screening and handoff skillset and Armstrong will have space to operate due to the gravity of Curry and have teammates who help create advantages for him. Armstrong won’t be drawing opposing teams' defensive attention and top defenders like he was in the NBL last season where he still posted a 56.9 true shooting percentage.
He’ll have matchups that will be favorable to him, and be low down on the team's scouting report. If Armstrong can survive on the defensive end, and successfully scale his offensive game down so it fits within the opportunities the Warriors give to him he could be the second rotation player they add this season via a two-way contract. And for Armstrong, going from a star for the worst team in the NBL to a role player for a contending NBA team would set him up for a standard NBA deal either with the Warriors or elsewhere, and even potentially make players like Ben Henshall and Owen Foxwell more desirable in the 2025 NBA draft. This move is a great gamble for all parties involved.
