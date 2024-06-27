Washington Wizards Grab Bub Carrington No. 14 Overall at 2024 NBA Draft
On draft night, the Washington Wizards kicked off the run of trades, sending forward Deni Avdija to the Portland Trail Blazers for No. 14, Malcolm Brodgon and a 2029 selection.
With their initial pick at No. 2, the Wizards grabbed Alex Sarr, and with their newly acquired pick at No. 14, they took Bub Carrington to cap off the lottery.
One of the bigger surprises of the draft cycle, Carrington burst onto the scene in Pittsburgh as one of the youngest players in the class, but came out swinging averaging 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He’s a jumbo guard at 6-foot-4 who projects to be a high-level shot and play-maker, but will need some time to develop good on-court habits overall.
Per Draft Digest’s earlier scouting report on Carrington: As Carrington's frame keeps filling out, he will only continue to thrive at this level. He's a combo guard that is effective on-ball and off-ball on the perimeter, but is best as a lead guard. When he has the ball, he's able to make things happen for himself and others as a true playmaker.
All eyes now turn to 2024 NBA Summer League, which kicks off Saturday, July 6, with the California Classic. The annual summer showdown featuring all 30 teams takes place from July 12-22 in Las Vegas.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.