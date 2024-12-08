Wizards Rookie Helps Team in Win Over Nuggets
The Wizards roster is nearly designed to lose games, headlined by a crop of young players in order to land top draft picks and build for the future.
So far, its worked out that way, with the team winning just two games in 20 tries heading into Saturday night’s contest against the Denver Nuggets. Despite that, Washington’s competitive edge shone through, with the squad coming out with its third win of the season against Denver.
With its top rookie in Alex Sarr out, the Wizard’s second lottery pick stepped up. In the nine-point win, Bub Carrington was able to pour on 10 points, six assists and four rebounds from the starting lineup.
Drafted at No. 14 in the 2024 NBA Draft, there weren’t high expectations for the 19-year-old coming into the season, but he’s already blown those out of the water in being able to stay on the NBA court at all.
While somewhat inefficient on Saturday — shooting 4-for-13 overall and 2-for-8 from beyond the arc — Carrington still excelled. His six dimes to zero turnovers were pivotal in setting up his teammates for easy scores. And his jumbo frame allowed him to grab boards, too.
On the season, the former Pittsburgh guard is now averaging 9.3 points on 40% shooting, with 4.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game. Should he improve on those numbers in the coming years — which he undoubtedly will — he’ll be an important part of Washington’s rebuild
