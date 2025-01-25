Washington Wizards Rookies Provide Bright Spot in Loss to Clippers
The Washington Wizards have a fresh new look. After cleaning house in the front office, for the first time in a long time, there is hope within the organization that is spilling out to National NBA world as well.
With a few former Oklahoma City Thunder executives in charge, Washington being on the right track is not a surprise. The Thunder have pulled off a perfect rebuild, one that can not be duplicated by nature of netting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the Paul George trade, but one that smaller market teams (read: Less desirable free agent landing spots) can learn from.
In the 2024 NBA Draft, while the NBA world ridiculed the class and made strong arguments for abandoning picks, the Wizards pulled a few extra selections out of a hat that is already paying off.
Their no. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr posted 14 points, pulled down 10 rebounds, dished two assists and swiped a steal against the Clippers on Thursday. Bub Carrington added in 12 points, six rebounds, five assist and two steals in the Wizards loss to the Clippers, 110-93.
While he had a silent night on Thursday, Keyshawn George has put up great production for his draft slot throughout the course of the season.
Adding this 2024 trio to Bilal Coulibaly from a year ago and putting themselves in the best position possible to land a top prospect in a loaded 2025 NBA Draft - it is easy to buy stock in the Wizards for the first time since Wes Unseld was throwing outlet passes.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.