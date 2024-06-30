What a Paul George Acquisition Could Mean for Magic, Sixers Rookies
Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday, Clippers star Paul George officially declined his near-$50 million option for the upcoming season, and is instead set to meet with the three teams who have the availability to pay him the money he wants: Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Orlando.
It’s a bomb shell, as George could send a ripple-effect through the free agent market by choosing to sign with another squad.
Like any teams around the NBA, the 76ers and Magic could benefit from George’s talents as a jumbo, perimeter-based wing, so much so that each took a shot on certain skills that George has in the 2024 NBA Draft.
The Magic leaned much more that direction, grabbing 6-foot-8 wing Tristan da Silva of Colorado, who has a do-it-all style not dissimilar to George. With the Buffs, he averaged 16.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 49% overall and 40% from three.
Should the Magic actually sign George, da Silva’s theoretical minutes could take a hit, as the team’s two best players already occupy the starting forward positions.
The Sixers went a different route, grabbing Duke’s Jared McCain, an undersized but highly-successful guard who shot a white-hot 41% from three on nearly six attempts per game.
For now, McCain is likely set to play the combo guard role off the bench in the stead of starting point guard Tyrese Maxey, who is similarly undersized. The adding of George likely wouldn’t affect McCain’s role too much, as the two could play together on the perimeter.
The NBA will now sit back and wait for George’s decision that is sure to shake things up this offseason.
