What Could Cayden Boozer Bring to Duke Basketball?
Cayden Boozer arrives at Duke with a reputation as a cerebral floor general, national champion at Columbus High School and one of the most efficient decision-makers in his class. While his brother Cameron garners most of the spotlight as a potential top overall pick, Cayden’s ability to control tempo and run an offense could be just as vital to Duke’s national title hopes.
The last time Duke cut down the nets in 2015, Tyus Jones orchestrated an efficient, turnover-averse offense. Boozer has shades of Jones in his game, and his freshman season could follow a similar blueprint.
Where he Goes, Efficient Offense Follows
Boozer’s calling card is his ability to value the basketball. At Columbus, he posted a 2.68 assist-to-turnover ratio, directing one of the best high school offenses in the country. He consistently makes quick, decisive reads that get the ball to his teammates for high-percentage looks without overdribbling or forcing the issue.
Like Jones in 2015 (27.5% assist rate, 2.9 AST/TO ratio), Boozer thrives as a connector more than an advantage creator. He may not bend defenses, but he maps the floor well and puts teammates in advantageous scoring positions.
While not a high-volume scorer, Boozer is effective when he does look to score. As a senior, he shot 61% at the rim, finishing through strength and coordination rather than a top-end first step or vertical pop. He also generated 1.051 points per drive, showing a knack for attacking closeouts as both a scorer and a passer.
From the perimeter, Boozer is still a work in progress. He attempted threes at a modest rate (19% of his shots) but hit 34% with clean mechanics and encouraging indicators, especially his free-throw shooting.
Defensive Anticipation
Boozer’s defensive value comes from anticipation. With quick hands, good instincts, and a wherewithal to play within a team context, he consistently generates extra possessions with steals. He reads passing lanes like a free safety, creating transition opportunities that lead to more opportunities to score.
What to Watch
The swing skill for Boozer this season will be his jumper. If he can bump up his volume and efficiency from three, it will raise his draft stock and help Duke’s spacing. Without it, he still projects as a steady, low-mistake point guard who makes his teammates better.
Jones wasn’t overtly dynamic in 2015, but he commanded an offense, hit timely shots, defended and helped Duke win a national championship. Boozer could have a similar impact in his freshman campaign, but we’ll have to wait and see if it helps bring the Blue Devils their first banner in a decade.