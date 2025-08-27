What does Hudson Greer Bring to Creighton Basketball?
The Creighton Bluejays have been a perennial Big East contender, finishing in the top 15 in the final AP Poll each of the last three seasons. They have also won 22 or more games six straight years with their most successful season being 2023-24, where they fell in the Elite Eight to the eventual runners-up in San Diego State by a one-point margin.
This program out of Omaha, Nebraska has reloaded for 2025-26, even with the loss of no. 34 overall pick Ryan Kalkbrenner, who won Big East Defensive Player of the Year a record four times, was three-time All-Big East, and a second-team All-American last season.
Of the top players brought in by Creighton and well-respected head coach Greg McDermott, including Iowa bigs Josh Dix and Owen Freeman, Miami guard Austin Swartz, and Gonzaga transfer Nik Graves, one of the most highly touted was a prep player from Montverde Academy named Hudson Greer, a 6-foot-6 wing and native of Austin, Texas.
Greer began his basketball journey at Lake Travis High School in Austin before transferring to Montverde in Florida, a place where draft picks like Cooper Flagg, Derik Queen, Asa Newell, and Liam McNeeley played. It has been the home of many professional athletes, and Greer aims to be the next great player at the collegiate level.
He was ranked as the no. 46 player in the class of 2026 by the Rivals Industry Ranking, the no. 14 shooting guard, and the no. 11 player in the state of Florida, though had he stayed in Texas, he may have been higher on his in-state listing. He had offers from UConn, Kansas, Alabama, Arizona, and plenty more, opting to play for McDermott and in the Big East for Creighton.
What kind of player is Greer? The first thing that pops off the screen when watching his film is his basketball IQ and ability to make reads with the ball in his hands. As a big perimeter player, Greer has great feel for finding open teammates on the offensive end. Though he's not physically strong yet, a collegiate training program can help him get to a place where he can finish through contact, which, in addition to his athleticism, can create an NBA-level wing from a physical standpoint.
Where Greer can improve his is handle and three-point percentage – if he can become a dynamic ball handler, he can be an NBA player without question given the rest of his skillset. He is already a great rebounder despite the strength limitations, which is crucial to playing in the league as a perimeter player the way the current game is structured. As he is already one of the highest-touted recruits in program history, Greer can be one of the top Bluejays as a freshman, en route to a productive career in the pros.