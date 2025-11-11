Creighton vs. Gonzaga Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Nov. 11
The No. 19 Gonzaga Bulldogs are fresh off of a win over the Oklahoma Sooners and are looking to move to 3-0 in the 2025-26 season when they host the Creighton Bluejays on Tuesday night.
The No. 23 team in the country, Creighton knocked off South Dakota in its season opener, but it wasn’t exactly dominant in that game winning by 16 points while getting crushed on the offensive glass.
Can one of the top teams in the Big East turn things around as a major underdog against a top-25 opponent?
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this college basketball showdown on Tuesday night.
Creighton vs. Gonzaga Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Creighton +9.5 (-110)
- Gonzaga -9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Creighton: +355
- Gonzaga: -480
Total
- 161.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Creighton vs. Gonzaga How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 11
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Creighton record: 1-0
- Gonzaga record: 2-0
Creighton vs. Gonzaga Key Player to Watch
Graham Ike, Forward, Gonzaga
Senior forward Graham Ike is off to a great start this season, averaging 16.0 points and 11.0 rebounds per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field.
In his third season with the Bulldogs, Ike stepped up in a big way against Oklahoma scoring 19 points and pulling down 11 boards in the win. He should have a big game against a Creighton team that allowed 21 offensive rebounds in its season-opening win over South Dakota.
Ike finished last season averaging 17.3 points per game and has averaged 17.0 points per game for his collegiate career (this is his fifth season).
Creighton vs. Gonzaga Prediction and Pick
The Bulldogs have already been battle-tested and passed with flying colors, blowing out Oklahoma by 15 points in their lone matchup against a power conference team.
Now, the Bulldogs are heavily favored at home against the Bluejays, who won by just 16 points against South Dakota in their season opener.
KenPom has Gonzaga as the No. 8 team in the country early on this season while Creighton is just 43rd after one game. Creighton has struggled against the WCC in recent years, going 1-8 ATS in its last nine games against an opponent in the conference.
Now, it has to take a step up in class against a Gonzaga team that is likely going to be NCAA Tournament bound once again this season.
Mark Few’s club has won 16 of its last 18 games at home (dating back to last season), and it ranks in the top-10 in the country in KenPom’s adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency.
I’ll back the Bulldogs to win at home.
Pick: Gonzaga -9.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
