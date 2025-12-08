Where Does Houston Guard Kingston Flemings’ Draft Stock Stand?

Coming into the season, Houston was looked at to be one of the best teams in basketball, and little has changed, outside of just how they’re achieving that.

The Cougars have a host of talented upperclassmen, including Emmanuel Sharp, Milos Uzan, JoJo Tugler and more. But its trio of incoming five-star freshmen were expected to turn the tide in favor of Houston.

Chris Cenac was looked as the outright best, a 6-foot-11 forward prospect with the potential to thrive on the perimeter. Wing Isiah Harwell was next, as a player who could hit easy spot-up shots and fill it up alongside the team’s proven core.

Guard Kingston Flemings, who was ranked highly coming in, was looked at as a player who could fit in seldomly this season, though he’d undoubtedly be more impactful in the future as a lead guard.

The opposite has been true so far, as Flemings has looked like the best player not only of the trio, but potentially on the team in general.

He’s currently second on the team in scoring at 15.9 points per game, though he’s doing so on an absurd 61% shooting from the field, far better than Sharp’s 43%. He’s also averaging a team-high in assists at 5.0 per game — even more than Uzan’s 4.7, who is a draft prospect in his own right — and is the team’s most efficient 3-point shooter.

He’s handling the ball and initiating offense far more than anticipated in Kelvin Sampson’s system, and his draft stock has trended up more than any other player in the class through a handful of games.

On Saturday, he posted an eight-steal game in addition to 21 points on 8-for-13 shooting against Florida State, cementing one of the best prospect performances we've seen in the cycle thus far.

21 points, 5 assists, 8 steals for Houston freshman Kingston Flemings in a win over FSU on an NBA floor. The 18-year-old point guard continues to show off impressive pace, instincts, and toughness. Biggest #NBADraft stock riser through one month of ball. pic.twitter.com/Q61crz4Po4 — Jacob Myers (@League_Him) December 7, 2025

So where does that leave his stock? For now, it's high and climbing.

The top three of Cameron Boozer, AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson have all but locked themselves into the top tier. But aside from them, as well as North Carolina's Caleb Wilson, the top-10 is fairly fluid. And Flemings' production and obvious feel have carved the path to it.

Several NBA Draft experts have moved Flemings into their respective top-10's, with some even fancying him as high as No. 6 on several mock drafts. Flemings landed at No. 10 on NBA Draft on SI's recent mock, prior to his stellar performance against the Seminoles.

There's plenty of time left in the cycle — especially for his 50% 3-point shooting mark to cool off — though it seems Flemings is here to stay as a lottery prospect. His combination of scoring, defense and general feel have scouts and NBA decision-makers feeling rightfully good about his potential.