Where the 2026 NBA Draft’s Top Prospects Stand Through a Few Games

The 2026 NBA Draft class is off to a scorching start across college basketball, with Cameron Boozer, AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson leading the charge.

The three have been looked at as the top group for some time now, and haven’t done much to dissuade that through their first few games.

Here’s where each prospect stands through their first handful of collegiate games:

Darryn Peterson, Kansas

Peterson has played in only two games so far, as he’s dealing with a hamstring strain that has apparently lingered since the preseason. He most recently missed the team’s bout with Duke and Boozer, and there’s currently no real timetable for his return.

Through those two games, Peterson averaged a blistering 21.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game, shooting 60% from the field and 50% from three.

While Peterson’s driving as the two-guard is the selling point, he shot six 3-pointers per game, potentially pointing to the hamstring causing him some problems.

For now, scouts and NBA decision-makers will be monitoring his return, and how he fares once he eventually gets back to the hardwood.

Cameron Boozer, Duke

Boozer has played in all six of Duke’s games, helping the fifth-ranked Blue Devils to an undefeated record.

He’s been a statistical monster so far, averaging 20.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.5 blocks, shooting 51% overall and 33% from three. He’s so far posted a 19.0 box-plus-minus — an advanced metric used to track overall impact — which rivals No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg’s at 16.3.

Boozer has fueled Duke’s success so far, and has obvious winning impact even when he’s scoring the ball poorly.

A few nit-picky negatives include his lack of overall bend, and his rim-finishing in the half-court, though one would expect both of these things to be tightened up over the course of the season.

AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Dybantsa rounds out the top three, and has seen similar production overall.

Across five games with No. 9 BYU, he’s averaged 19.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists, scoring 55% overall and 39% from three on limited volume.

A 6-foot-9 forward with a fairly incredible combination of athletic tools, the scoring has been as advertised for Dybantsa, who’s been able to get downhill nearly at will. Kevin Young’s system has helped him to stand out with the Cougars, and he’s been good about bouncing back from slower starts to finish with great lines overall.

Scouts and decision-makers would presently like to see more defensive effort in general, as well as a higher volume of 3-point shots and more advanced play-making. Though it’s hard to argue against his pure scoring ability.