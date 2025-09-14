Which 2026 NBA Draft Prospect Could be Best for Hornets?
The 2026 NBA Draft is said to hold as many as three No. 1-level prospects per draft experts, meaning teams will be lining up to leave with potential superstar-level talent.
Teams like Brooklyn, Washington and Utah will be no-brainers in those discussions, but several more are set to join them.
Many expect the Charlotte to be a better team next season, with talented up-and-coming stars in LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, some decent veteran pieces and a new crop of rookies headlined by Kon Knueppel. Even more, the East is set to be down next season, with teams like Boston, Indiana and more potentially unable to earn postseason spots due to injury.
But until proven otherwise, the Hornets remain in draft conversations. They selected in the top-six in each of the last three seasons, and are projected by some to do so again simply due to the talent-level of the league.
With that being the case, let’s evaluate which 2026 prospect could help Charlotte the most:
3. Darryn Peterson, Kansas
Peterson is potentially the best of the ’26 bunch, offering one of the most polished guard prospects we’ve ever seen coming out of preps play. He mostly plays the two-guard, offering three-level scoring, ball-handling, play-making and workable defense.
Despite just how good Peterson is, there’s little question he has the most overlap with the current Hornets roster. He’d oust one of Ball, Miller or Knueppel from the starting lineup, and take reps from all of them.
On the flip side of that argument is that if the Hornets again finish near the bottom of the standings, they probably don’t need to be drafting for fit anyways. Selecting Peterson would likely cause a roster shakeup, but maybe that’s what they need.
2. AJ Dybantsa, BYU
At 6-foot-9, Dybantsa is likely to have the highest ceiling of the group, offering fluid scoring and ball-handling.
He can dive-bomb the paint with his handle, rise for long-range jumpers and everything in between. He projects to be a strong offensive player, with room to grow passing-wise and defensively.
There’s overlap with Miller, who’s also seen as a lengthy three-level scoring wing. But there would certainly be room enough for both in the starting lineup.
1. Cameron Boozer, Duke
Boozer won’t be seen as the No. 1 prospect in the class for many due to a lack of flash compared to the other two, but he’s going to be a steady force for Duke next season.
A 6-foot-9 forward, he’s an interior force, can stretch out to the perimeter, offers crisp play-making and decision-making and steady defense. He’s a proven winner that makes the right plays, and should step into Cooper Flagg’s production with the Blue Devils.
A player like Boozer would do wonders for the Hornets, offering frontcourt consistency and winning intangibles that they simply haven’t seen in the last decade.