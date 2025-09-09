Which 2026 NBA Draft Prospect Could be Best for Wizards?
The Washington Wizards remain one of the league’s freshest rebuilds, having recently gambled on several high-level prospects in the last few NBA Drafts.
Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr and most recently hyper-scorer Tre Johnson, among others. Despite that, they’re still set to be one of the top potential players in next year’s draft.
The 2026 NBA Draft is thought of to be one of the strongest in some time, offering as many as three No. 1-level prospects between Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa and Cam Boozer. And the Wizards are sure to be in the mix for one of them.
Below, we’ll evaluate which fits the best as it stands now:
3. AJ Dybantsa, BYU
Dybantsa held all the draft steam for awhile, showing off a premier three-level scoring game as a 6-foot-9 wing. While the hype has tapered off ever-so-slightly, there’s still a chance he’s the best prospect in the class in terms of upside.
He can handle the ball, has coordinated driving ability, a fluid jumpsuit and the bones of a solid play-making game, potentially making him the next in line of Paul George or Jayson Tatum-esque jumbo wings.
An offensive player like that would certainly benefit Washington, especially given the team has largely gambled on defensive-minded players.
2. Cam Boozer, Duke
Many think Dybantsa is set to be the better pure scorer, though incoming Duke five-star Cam Boozer might have the better overall game with physicality, interior scoring, full court play-making and plenty of defense.
At 6-foot-9, his combo forward style would lend itself especially well alongside Sarr, who stands as an essential 7-foot wing, roving as a shot-blocker and hitting threes on occasion.
Boozer would be able to play “small-ball” alongside Sarr, helping to guard bigs with his strength while also offering a similar amount of floor-stretching and close-range offense.
1. Darryn Peterson, Kansas
While a versatile forward could certainly benefit the Wizards, they’d be hard pressed to pass up on Darryn Peterson, the top guard prospect and potentially the draft’s top option in general.
At 6-foot-5, he already has a pro skillset, showing off poised three-level scoring centered around a fluid and coordinated movement style. His defense is well above average, too, and his play-making for a two-guard is workable to the point many think he’ll have positional versatility.
The Wizards just took a shot on two-guard Tre Johnson, but there’s plenty of room to develop both, especially given Peterson’s caliber.