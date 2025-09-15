Which 2026 NBA Draft Prospect Could be Best for Grizzlies?
The 2026 NBA Draft is set to be one of the strongest in some time, offering top talents like Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer.
With as many as three No. 1-level prospects, several teams are sure to insert themselves in the draft sweepstakes, starting with the Jazz, Nets, Wizards and more.
While the Grizzlies certainly have win-now talent in Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and more, they’ve also got plenty of developmental pieces they could lean into next season. And with just how good the Western Conference is set to be, they might be better served to instead opt for a top draft selection.
Below, we’ll take a look at which of the top-tier trio could be the best fit with Memphis:
3. Cameron Boozer, Duke
A 6-foot-9 forward, Boozer has made his name so far with physicality, and by playing winning basketball. He can score with force on the interior, play-make in the open floor and offers versatile defense.
He’s set to step into Cooper Flagg’s production at Duke next season, and is sure to have his fair share of fans in NBA decision-makers.
There’s some overlap between Boozer and some current Grizzlies, but the team would always take another proven winner in its frontcourt.
2. AJ Dybantsa, BYU
Another 6-foot-9 forward, Dybantsa brings a drastically different package, moreso offering a lengthy wing scorer than a frontcourt force.
Dybantsa can handle the ball, drive with speed and finish with touch, and has an improving perimeter game. Overall, he projects to be a strong three-level scorer capable of potentially leading a team.
Aside from Morant, who’s potentially reached his ceiling on offense, the Grizzlies haven’t had a scoring prospect such as Dybantsa in some time.
1. Darryn Peterson, Kansas
Having traded off scoring wing Desmond Bane to the Magic, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson would be the perfect replacement piece for the new era.
Peterson is among the more polished guards we’ve seen in some time, offering high-level scoring both inside and out, play-making and strong defense. He shies more toward the two-guard, but will be able to handle the ball plenty.
Alongside Morant in the backcourt, Peterson would be a high-octane scoring option, likely being the focal point of the team for the foreseeable future.