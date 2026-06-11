Which Guards Are Flying Under the Radar Ahead of 2026 NBA Draft?

The 2026 NBA Draft is on the horizon, and there are a number of teams across the NBA who are looking to improve their roster before the 2026-27 season.

This year's draft class is lauded as a talented group, with plenty of prospects who could make an early impact at the next level.

A handful of guards are projected to be picked in the top 10 this summer, but even after players like Darryn Peterson, Darius Acuff Jr., Keaton Wagler and Kingston Flemings come off the board, there should still be plenty of talented guards available.

While there are a few names who have garnered plenty of attention, there are still multiple talented backcourt players flying under the radar.

Jaden Bradley, Arizona

Bradley averaged 13.3 points, 4.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals while shooting 46.3% from the field and 39.4% from 3-point range on 1.7 attempts per game as a senior.

Alongside potential lottery pick Brayden Burries and likely first-round pick Koa Peat, Bradley led the Wildcats to the Final Four in 2026, earning Big 12 Player of the Year honors along the way.

The former five-star recruit and McDonald's All-American started his career at Alabama, but spent his final three seasons at Arizona.

At the NBA Combine, Bradley measured 6-foot-2-and-a-half without shoes, recording a 6-foot-6-and-a-quarter wingspan, weighing 205 pounds.

After two seasons at Belmont, Gillespie transferred to Maryland before finishing his career at Tennessee.

The senior averaged 18.4 points, 5.4 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals while shooting 41% from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc on 8.2 attempts per game in his lone season with the Volunteers. At Maryland, Gillespie shot 40.7% from deep on 5.9 attempts per game.

Alongside likley lottery pick Nate Ament, Gillespie helped lead Tennessee to the Elite Eight.

Gillespie measured 5-foot-11-and-three-quarters without shoes, notching a 6-foot-4 wingspan and weighing 181 pounds.

Milos Uzan, Houston

Uzan, a former four-star recruit, spent the first two years of his college career at Oklahoma before spending his final two seasons at Houston.

Uzan averaged 11.1 points, 4 assists, 2.7 rebounds and a steal while shooting 38% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range on more than five attempts per game. In 2024-25, though, Uzan shot 45.3% from the field and 42.8% from beyond the arc while helping Houston reach the national championship game.

Uzan also shot 40.8% from deep as a freshman at Oklahoma.

At the NBA Combine, the veteran point guard measured 6-foot-3 without shoes, notching a 6-foot-5 wingspan and weighing 185 pounds.