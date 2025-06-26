Which Second-Round Prospects Could Make Instant Impact at the Next Level?
The first round of the NBA Draft is in the books, and after a few surprises in the top 30 picks, there are multiple solid options available for teams in the second round.
While the main headliners of the class are already off the board, there are a few prospects who went under the radar, or have fallen in the draft that could end up outperforming their draft position.
Nearly every draft class has a few players that slip to the second round and end up making an impact, including recent NBA Finals contributors like Andrew Nembhard, Isaiah Hartenstein and others.
In this year's draft class, it appears that trend could continue. Here's a look at some of the best "win-now" prospects remaining.
Rasheer Fleming, Saint Joseph's
A 20-year-old wing prospect, Fleming averaged 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 53.1% from the field and 39% from 3-point range as a junior.
At the NBA Combine, Fleming measured 6-foot-8 and a quarter of an inch without shoes while weighing 232 pounds and boasting a wingspan stretching 7-foot-5 and a quarter of an inch.
Fleming's limited handle and playmaking ability are likely what dropped the Hawks' standout to the second round, but if the talented forward finds the right home, his skill set could be very useful.
Sion James, Duke
As the third or fouth option on a deep Blue Devils team that was headlined by three top-10 picks, James has already operated as a role player and should be able to take the same mantle in the NBA.
The 22-year-old guard averaged 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 51.6% from the field and 41.3% from beyond the arc in his lone season at Duke. James measured 6-foot-4 and a quarter of an inch without shoes at the combine, weighing 217 pounds and recording a 6-foot-6 and half an inch wingspan.
James also recorded the fastest three-quarter sprint at the combine at 2.97 seconds.
With good athleticism, decent size and experience as a role player, James could be a solid rotation player at the next level.
Noah Penda, Le Mans
Another 20-year-old prospect, Penda is a little more raw than the aforemtentioned players, but still offers multiple important skills that could help a winning team.
Penda measured 6-foot-7 and a quarter of an inch at the combine, weighing 242 pounds and posting a 6-foot-11 and half an inch wingspan. Playing professionally in France this season, the talented forward averaged 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game.
Penda shot 44% from the field and 30.4% from beyond the arc in 2024-25, though, and needs to become more efficient to round out his game on offense.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.