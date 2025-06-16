Why Florida's Alijah Martin Could be a Sleeper in the 2025 NBA Draft
The NBA Draft is less than 10 days away, and after a few international prospects elected to withdraw from the 2025 class, there could be a slight shakeup on June 25.
Of course, most prospects who were likely to get drafted remained in the pool, but a few players who had strong chances to be selected decided to pursue other routes. Greek wing Neoklis Avdalas, a potential first round pick, decided to for Virginia Tech next season rather than stay in the draft.
With Avdalas, and a few others, withdrawing from the 2025 NBA Draft, there are a few prospects who could leap into the second round.
A prime candidate to earn a draft selection is Florida's Alijah Martin, who helped the Gators to a NCAA title in 2024-25 while earning All-Tournament honors for his performance.
In his fifth season of college basketball, Martin averaged 14.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 35% from beyond the arc. While Martin had a lackluster offensive performance in the national title game, the former Florida Atlantic transfer went 6-of-10 from the floor and 2-of-3 from 3-point range in the Final 4 against Auburn.
This year's Final 4 wasn't the first Martin appeared in, either, helping the Owls to the national semifinals in 2023. The then-FAU star scored 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds against San Diego State.
While Martin turned in solid scoring numbers in college, one of the Summit, MS, product's best attributes is his defense. A great athlete with good strength and physicality to go along with plenty of experience, Martin could be a solid defender at the next level.
The former All-CUSA honoree's biggest limitation, however, is his height. At the NBA Combine, Martin measured at 6-foot-1 and half an inch without shoes. Despite his lack of height, though, Martin weighed 208 pounds and boasted a 6-foot-7 and a half inch wingspan.
Martin also finished the three-quarter sprint in 3.11 seconds and reocorded a max vertical leap of 38 inches in Chicago.
With good strength and long arms to go along with his vertical athleticism, the 2025 national champion has strong defensive upside as a pro and could garner a few looks in the second round.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.