Why Jase Richardson's Size Shouldn't Scare Teams Away in 2025 NBA Draft
Michigan State's Jase Richardson has a wide range of outcomes in the upcoming NBA Draft.
Recent mock drafts project the talented guard to land anywhere from just outside the top 10 to the early 20s. While the reality likely lies somewhere between the two, it can be difficult to get a read on what NBA teams will think of Richardson.
Of course, the Spartans' freshman has NBA bloodlines, being the son of former Slam Dunk Contest champion Jason Richardson, but Jase has a much different play style than his father.
In his lone season at MSU, Richardson averaged 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 49.3% from the field and 41.2% from 3-point range. Richardson helped lead Tom Izzo's team to the Elite 8 before declaring for the NBA Draft.
While Richardson's production and family background alone are enough to garner attention from NBA scouts, the young guard's size may cause some teams to rethink their evaluations. Richardson measured at 6-feet tall and half an inch without shoes, weighing 178 pounds at the NBA Combine.
Richardson's slight frame could be a problem for the former 4-star recruit in the NBA if he is unable to create space, shoot over bigger defenders or get to his spots on offense. Defensively, it will be difficult for RIchardson to cover certain guards and wings due to their height and strength.
To make up for his lack of height, though, Richardson has learned to be a fiesty defender who plays with energy and intensity on that end of the floor. Offensively, Richardson has enough feel for the game, playmaking ability and perimeter shooting touch to potentially overcome any shortcomings his size may create.
Additionally, Richardson recorded a 6-foot-6 wingspan and an 8-foot-2 and a half inch standing reach, helping the 19-year-old make up for his lack of height with impressive length.
Fortunately for RIchardson, there are also a few players succeeding in the NBA who are a similar size and stature to the 2025 NBA Draft prospect. Scotty Pippen Jr. measured just 6-feet tall and 180 pounds without shoes at the NBA Combine, but managed to turn in a few strong performances during the playoffs this year.
Fred VanVleet stands at a similar height to Pippen Jr. and Richardson, and has managed to carve out a lengthy NBA career. The biggest differece for VanVleet, however, was the former Wichita State guard's weight, as VanVleet was nearly 200 pounds at the NBA Combine.
If Richardson lands with a team where he can handle the ball to showcase his basketball intelligence and perimeter shooting ability, he could blossom into a solid NBA player.
